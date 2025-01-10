Left Menu

Horrifying Family Murder Shocks Uttar Pradesh Town

In Uttar Pradesh's Suhail Garden neighborhood, a family of five was brutally murdered. The parents were wrapped in sheets, their three young children found in bed storage. Police have detained two suspects, with investigations pointing to an old enmity. The family had recently moved to the area.

Updated: 10-01-2025 16:07 IST
The quiet neighborhood of Suhail Garden in Uttar Pradesh was thrust into the spotlight following the discovery of a horrifying crime. A family of five was found murdered in their home, causing shockwaves throughout the community.

The parents' bodies were wrapped in bedsheets, while their three children, including the youngest who was just one year old, were stuffed into the storage compartment of a bed. Police detained two individuals in connection with the brutal killings.

Authorities suspect that an old enmity may be the motive behind this gruesome act. Senior officers, along with forensic teams, are diligently gathering evidence to solve the case. The police's efforts continue as they seek the main suspect, who remains absconding.

