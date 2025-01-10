Left Menu

Swamy Shraddananda Seeks Mercy: A 30-Year Journey

Swamy Shraddananda, serving a life sentence for the murder of his wife, has moved the Supreme Court seeking consideration of his pending mercy plea before the President. The court instructed the matter be heard next week. Shraddananda has been in prison for 30 years without parole.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 17:10 IST
Swamy Shraddananda Seeks Mercy: A 30-Year Journey
  • Country:
  • India

Swamy Shraddananda, an 84-year-old inmate serving a life sentence for the murder of his wife 30 years ago, is pushing for his pending mercy plea to be reviewed by authorities before the President in December 2023. His case was presented before the Supreme Court, with Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih emphasizing the next steps in the process.

According to Varun Thakur, the legal representative of Shraddananda, he has been incarcerated for three decades without parole, living with multiple ailments. The Supreme Court, in a 2008 ruling, had authorized his life sentence without the possibility of parole after his appeal for leniency was denied.

Despite comparisons to other high-profile cases, such as the Rajiv Gandhi assassination convicts who received parole, Shraddananda remains incarcerated. The plea outlines constitutional articles related to presidential pardons in hopes for clemency but awaits further deliberation by the legal system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025