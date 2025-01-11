India and Nepal Strengthen Border Security Ahead of Major Events

In a strategic move to enhance border security, senior administrative officials from India and Nepal convened at the Integrated Checkpost building in Rupaidiha, near the India-Nepal border. The meeting was chaired by the District Magistrate of Bahraich and focused on preparedness for the forthcoming Maha Kumbh Mela and Republic Day.

The discussions primarily centered around joint strategies to combat cross-border crimes such as smuggling, human trafficking, and illegal weapons trafficking. Both nations emphasized the importance of cooperation and coordination in securing the borders during these high-profile events.

Moreover, the officials prioritized the maintenance and repair of border infrastructure, highlighting the need to reinforce existing structures for enhanced security. This meeting marks a critical step in ensuring the safety and success of the Maha Kumbh Mela, scheduled from January 13 to February 26, and the Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

