Left Menu

India and Nepal Strengthen Border Security Ahead of Major Events

Senior officials from India and Nepal met to enhance border security ahead of the Maha Kumbh Mela and Republic Day. Discussions included joint strategies to address crimes like smuggling and trafficking, along with improving border infrastructure. The meeting aimed at ensuring security during upcoming events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 11-01-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 22:32 IST
India and Nepal Strengthen Border Security Ahead of Major Events
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to enhance border security, senior administrative officials from India and Nepal convened at the Integrated Checkpost building in Rupaidiha, near the India-Nepal border. The meeting was chaired by the District Magistrate of Bahraich and focused on preparedness for the forthcoming Maha Kumbh Mela and Republic Day.

The discussions primarily centered around joint strategies to combat cross-border crimes such as smuggling, human trafficking, and illegal weapons trafficking. Both nations emphasized the importance of cooperation and coordination in securing the borders during these high-profile events.

Moreover, the officials prioritized the maintenance and repair of border infrastructure, highlighting the need to reinforce existing structures for enhanced security. This meeting marks a critical step in ensuring the safety and success of the Maha Kumbh Mela, scheduled from January 13 to February 26, and the Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025