Left Menu

Tragedy at Konda Pochamma: Five Youth Drown in Telangana Reservoir

Five youths, including two brothers, drowned in Konda Pochamma Sagar reservoir in Telangana. Of seven who ventured into the water, two returned safely. Efforts are underway to retrieve all bodies. Officials express condolences and call for improved security measures to prevent future tragedies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-01-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 22:48 IST
Tragedy at Konda Pochamma: Five Youth Drown in Telangana Reservoir
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Siddipet district, Telangana, as five youths, including two brothers, drowned in the Konda Pochamma Sagar reservoir. Police confirmed the fatalities on Saturday.

The group, consisting of seven youngsters from Hyderabad, visited the reservoir intending to spend time by the water. Among them, two managed to return to the bank, but five were not so fortunate. Efforts to retrieve the bodies are ongoing, with three recovered so far.

State and central officials, including Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, have expressed their condolences. Calls for stronger security measures and parental awareness around reservoirs have been made to prevent similar incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025