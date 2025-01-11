Tragedy at Konda Pochamma: Five Youth Drown in Telangana Reservoir

A tragic incident unfolded in Siddipet district, Telangana, as five youths, including two brothers, drowned in the Konda Pochamma Sagar reservoir. Police confirmed the fatalities on Saturday.

The group, consisting of seven youngsters from Hyderabad, visited the reservoir intending to spend time by the water. Among them, two managed to return to the bank, but five were not so fortunate. Efforts to retrieve the bodies are ongoing, with three recovered so far.

State and central officials, including Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, have expressed their condolences. Calls for stronger security measures and parental awareness around reservoirs have been made to prevent similar incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)