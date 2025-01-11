Left Menu

Ceasefire Efforts Intensify Amid Gaza Conflict

Amidst the escalating Gaza conflict, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s envoy, Steve Witkoff, met with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to negotiate a ceasefire with Hamas. A delegation was sent to Qatar for further discussions. Peace talks are being mediated by Egypt, Qatar, and the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-01-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 22:55 IST
Ceasefire Efforts Intensify Amid Gaza Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a crucial push for peace, Steve Witkoff, the Middle East envoy for U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as efforts heighten to secure a ceasefire in Gaza. Following their meeting, Netanyahu took decisive action, dispatching a high-level delegation, including Mossad's chief, to Qatar. The mission aims to progress talks concerning hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

Israeli and Palestinian parties have shown signs of advancing toward a resolution in the indirect negotiations, facilitated by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States. The talks aim to halt the ongoing conflict, free remaining hostages, and potentially involve prisoner exchanges before Trump's inauguration on January 20.

The engagement of international mediators, warmth from impacted families, and pressure from multiple fronts underscore the urgency and hope surrounding these efforts. Despite challenges and ongoing conflicts, there is a collective push towards devising a solution to the hostilities, highlighting the humanitarian crisis faced by Gaza's population and the dire need for peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025