Supreme Court Validates High Court's Decision on Yunus Case

Bangladesh's Supreme Court has reinforced a High Court decision to dismiss five labor law cases against Muhammad Yunus, as reported by the state-run BSS news agency.

The apex court, under the leadership of Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam, dismissed a petition challenging the High Court's ruling last month. The full text of the judgment confirmed no legal errors were present in the original decision.

The labor law cases, launched in 2019, involved Yunus during his time as chairman of Grameen Telecommunications. After the High Court nullified these cases in 2020, the government pursued an appeal with the Supreme Court, which ultimately found no grounds for legal interference.

