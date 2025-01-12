Left Menu

Medical Students Arrested for Computer Theft in Assam

Three individuals, including two medical students, have been arrested in Assam's Nagaon district for allegedly stealing seven computers from Nagaon Medical College and Hospital. The third suspect, a driver associated with a local car-lifting gang, was also apprehended. The trio was taken into custody and subsequently presented in court.

Updated: 12-01-2025 10:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Three individuals, including two medical students, have been apprehended in Assam's Nagaon district on charges of theft, police officials confirmed on Sunday.

The suspects were reportedly involved in the theft of seven computers from the Nagaon Medical College and Hospital, according to Debajit Das, the officer-in-charge at Nagaon Sadar Police Station.

While the two students are pursuing their MBBS course at the same institution, the third accused is a driver with ties to a local car-lifting gang. Arrests were made on Friday, and they were subsequently produced in a local court on Saturday, resulting in their judicial custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

