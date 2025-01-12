Medical Students Arrested for Computer Theft in Assam

Three individuals, including two medical students, have been apprehended in Assam's Nagaon district on charges of theft, police officials confirmed on Sunday.

The suspects were reportedly involved in the theft of seven computers from the Nagaon Medical College and Hospital, according to Debajit Das, the officer-in-charge at Nagaon Sadar Police Station.

While the two students are pursuing their MBBS course at the same institution, the third accused is a driver with ties to a local car-lifting gang. Arrests were made on Friday, and they were subsequently produced in a local court on Saturday, resulting in their judicial custody.

