South Korea on Edge: Yoon Suk Yeol's Trial Amid Safety Concerns

Amid rising tensions, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol will not attend the initial hearing of his impeachment trial due to concerns for his safety. His lawyer expressed apprehensions about law enforcement's attempts to arrest Yoon using dubious methods.

The Constitutional Court hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, and authorities plan another attempt to detain Yoon concerning a martial law imposition probe. A previous arrest effort was thwarted after a prolonged standoff.

Yoon's move to enact martial law has catapulted South Korea into severe political turmoil, potentially disrupting its economic growth trajectory and governance stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)