Operation in Chhattisgarh: A Fierce Battle Against Naxalism

In a determined effort to curb Naxalism, security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district successfully neutralized three Naxalites following an intense encounter on Sunday morning. The operation unfolded in the dense forests of Indravati National Park, with personnel from various units, including the District Reserve Guard, Special Task Force, and District Force, executing the strategy.

Inspector General of Bastar Range, Sundarraj P, confirmed the joint operation and detailed the fire exchange that eventually led to the recovery of the Naxalites' bodies and a cache of arms. Among the seized items were automatic weapons and explosives, indicating the seriousness of the threat mitigated by the forces.

This marks the twelfth Naxalite neutralization this year, reflecting an ongoing campaign to tackle the insurgency. Further operations in the region, like the recent ones spanning multiple districts, emphasize a persistent approach against the Naxal activity that has long vexed parts of Chhattisgarh.

(With inputs from agencies.)