Clerical Controversy: Priests Clash with Police in Ernakulam

Twenty priests have been charged for allegedly assaulting a police officer during a protest at the Bishop's House of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese. The protest concerned decisions related to the unified Holy Mass, and Archbishop Mar Joseph Pamplany has called for dialogues to resolve the issue peacefully.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 12-01-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 13:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions flared in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese as 20 priests were charged with assaulting a police officer amid a high-stakes protest at the Bishop's House. The Ernakulam central police lodged charges under various sections, citing rioting and obstruction of a public servant's duty.

Sub Inspector Anoop C filed the complaint after sustaining injuries while attempting to control the assembly. Archbishop Mar Joseph Pamplany, newly appointed amid the unrest, has urged protesters to pursue resolution through peaceful dialogue. However, he emphasized the impossibility of reversing a decision endorsed by Pope Francis.

Security remains tight at the Bishop House, with clashes continuing after police removed fasting priests. Despite police efforts, protesters have persisted, leading to further injuries among clergy members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

