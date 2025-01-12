British Minister Under Fire: Yunus Calls for Probe into Tulip Siddiq's Assets

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has urged a probe into the properties of British minister Tulip Siddiq, suggesting they were unlawfully acquired during Sheikh Hasina's leadership in Bangladesh.

In an interview with The Times, Yunus criticized the use of properties bestowed upon Siddiq by supporters of the deposed regime, calling for the return of these assets to Bangladesh if confirmed as products of corruption.

The controversy surrounding Siddiq, a UK cabinet member addressing financial market corruption, has intensified following revelations about her occupancy of a Hampstead property linked to offshore dealings, adding pressure for her resignation.

(With inputs from agencies.)