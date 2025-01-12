Justice Served: Convicted Man Captured After Five Years on the Run

A 35-year-old man sentenced to life in a rape case has been arrested, police reported on Sunday.

Identified as Rahul from Geeta Colony, the man went missing after being granted a 90-day parole in March 2020 during the Covid-19 outbreak, according to police officials.

Authorities learned that he had resided in Vasundhara, Ghaziabad, leading to his capture following a tip-off.

(With inputs from agencies.)