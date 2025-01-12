Left Menu

Justice Served: Convicted Man Captured After Five Years on the Run

A 35-year-old man, previously convicted for a life sentence in a rape case, has been apprehended by police after evading capture for nearly five years. The man, who received a 90-day parole in March 2020, failed to return to custody, leading authorities on a lengthy search.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 17:04 IST
Identified as Rahul from Geeta Colony, the man went missing after being granted a 90-day parole in March 2020 during the Covid-19 outbreak, according to police officials.

Authorities learned that he had resided in Vasundhara, Ghaziabad, leading to his capture following a tip-off.

(With inputs from agencies.)

