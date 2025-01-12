Justice Served: Convicted Man Captured After Five Years on the Run
A 35-year-old man, previously convicted for a life sentence in a rape case, has been apprehended by police after evading capture for nearly five years. The man, who received a 90-day parole in March 2020, failed to return to custody, leading authorities on a lengthy search.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 17:04 IST
- Country:
- India
A 35-year-old man sentenced to life in a rape case has been arrested, police reported on Sunday.
Identified as Rahul from Geeta Colony, the man went missing after being granted a 90-day parole in March 2020 during the Covid-19 outbreak, according to police officials.
Authorities learned that he had resided in Vasundhara, Ghaziabad, leading to his capture following a tip-off.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- life sentence
- arrested
- rape case
- parole
- Covid-19
- police
- Geeta Colony
- absconding
- tip-off
- Vasundhara
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar
Swift Police Action: Anantnag Gears Up for Winter's Wrath
Odisha Police Arrest High-Profile Women Maoists
Delhi Police Crackdown: Woman Arrested for Illegal Sale of Mephentermine
One labourer dead, another injured after being hit by Marathi actor Urmila Kothare's car in Mumbai: Police.