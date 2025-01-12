Left Menu

Massive Ganja Bust: Youth Nabbed with 42kg in Thane

A 24-year-old was arrested with ganja valued at Rs 14 lakh in Maharashtra. Police are searching for two accomplices who escaped during the seizure. The trio, stopped during a patrol in Gandhi Nagar, were found with 42.485 kg of ganja. A case was registered under the NDPS Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 12-01-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 19:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant anti-drug operation, a 24-year-old man was apprehended with a substantial haul of ganja valued at Rs 14 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials reported on Sunday.

The police continue their pursuit of two additional suspects who escaped during the raid, authorities stated.

According to information from a police patrolling team, the group was intercepted during the early hours of Saturday in Gandhi Nagar. The search revealed that the three individuals were transporting 42.485 kg of ganja in two bags, leading to the arrest of Rohitkumar Vijaykumar Patel from Lokmanya Nagar, while two others managed to flee.

(With inputs from agencies.)

