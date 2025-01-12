Massive Ganja Bust: Youth Nabbed with 42kg in Thane

In a significant anti-drug operation, a 24-year-old man was apprehended with a substantial haul of ganja valued at Rs 14 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials reported on Sunday.

The police continue their pursuit of two additional suspects who escaped during the raid, authorities stated.

According to information from a police patrolling team, the group was intercepted during the early hours of Saturday in Gandhi Nagar. The search revealed that the three individuals were transporting 42.485 kg of ganja in two bags, leading to the arrest of Rohitkumar Vijaykumar Patel from Lokmanya Nagar, while two others managed to flee.

(With inputs from agencies.)