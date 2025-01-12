Left Menu

Tragic Stove Accident Claims Three Lives in Rajasthan

Three individuals, including a father, son, and neighbor, tragically died from suffocation in Rajasthan after leaving a stove burning overnight without ventilation. The victims were discovered by family members the following day and were declared dead at the hospital.

A tragic incident unfolded in Khairthal-Tijara district, Rajasthan, where three people died after leaving a stove burning overnight in a closed room. The victims, identified as Dhananjay (50), his son Ankit (14), and their neighbor Abhishek Rai (25), succumbed to suffocation.

According to Station House Officer Bhiwadi Devendra Pratap Sharam, the trio lit the stove to keep warm on Saturday night, unknowingly sealing their fate by not extinguishing it before sleep. Toxic gases filled the room, devoid of ventilation, leading to their unconsciousness and subsequent death.

Family members became alarmed when the trio did not emerge by Sunday afternoon, prompting them to break open the door, finding the victims unresponsive. Despite rushing them to a nearby hospital, doctors declared them dead upon arrival.

