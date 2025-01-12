Left Menu

Crackdown in Kota: Delivery Agent Arrested for Supplying Cigarettes to Minors

A delivery agent in Kota was arrested for allegedly supplying cigarettes to underaged students. The arrest is part of a police crackdown against the illegal sale of tobacco to minors. The accused, working for Blinkit, has been charged under relevant legal sections, and further investigation is ongoing.

  • India

A delivery agent from a popular quick commerce platform in Kota has been arrested for allegedly supplying cigarettes to underaged students, according to a statement made by the police on Sunday.

The suspect, identified as 48-year-old Satyaprakash Koli, was apprehended while delivering the prohibited items on Saturday, as confirmed by Kota city SP Amrita Duhan. This arrest marks a significant step in the ongoing crackdown on the unauthorized sale of tobacco products to minors.

The accused works for Blinkit and faces charges under Section 77 of the Juvenile Justice Act and Section 9/11 of Rajasthan's Prohibition of Smoking and Non-smoker's Health Protection Act. Despite prior warnings sent to Blinkit representatives, the company continued its sales to coaching students. Investigations aim to identify more individuals involved, and charges against the company are forthcoming.

(With inputs from agencies.)

