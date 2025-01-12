Left Menu

Highway Heist: Jewellery Worth Rs 1.68 Crore Stolen

Unidentified individuals stole a bag containing Rs 1.68 crore in jewellery and Rs 2 lakh cash from a bus passenger on the Mumbai-Nashik highway. The incident occurred near Umbarmali village. Police are reviewing CCTV footage to apprehend the culprits after a brief chase proved unsuccessful.

Updated: 12-01-2025 21:40 IST
Highway Heist: Jewellery Worth Rs 1.68 Crore Stolen
A brazen theft unfolded on the Mumbai-Nashik highway as thieves made away with a bag holding jewellery valued at Rs 1.68 crore and Rs 2 lakh cash. The victim, jeweller Kiran Kumar Purohit, suffered the loss while travelling on an MSRTC bus.

The incident occurred at 1:30am on Saturday near Umbarmali village, Thane. Purohit, a resident of Bhayander East, had stepped off the bus to purchase water. With his belongings unattended on his seat, four suspects seized the opportunity, fleeing towards Mumbai.

A police chase led by the bus driver was unsuccessful. Officers, under Inspector Suresh Gavit's leadership, are scrutinizing CCTV footage and employing technical intelligence in their search for the suspects. A case of theft has been filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

