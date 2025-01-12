Court Orders Compensation for Covid-19 Wedding Cancellation
A court directed a banquet hall firm to pay Rs 1 lakh to Sanjana Chugh, whose booking for her daughter's wedding was canceled due to Covid-19 restrictions. The firm failed to provide a refund or defend its case, resulting in a judgment in favor of Chugh, along with interest.
A court has ruled in favor of a woman seeking a refund for a canceled banquet hall booking due to Covid-19 restrictions. The court directed the firm to compensate the woman for her advance payment.
Sanjana Chugh had reserved the venue in Mayapuri for her daughter's wedding. However, the restrictions led to the firm canceling the booking. Despite Chugh's request for a refund, the firm refused.
The firm failed to appear in court or respond to legal notices, resulting in a court judgment for Rs 1 lakh in Chugh's favor, along with interest on the amount.
