Accidental Discharge Injures BSF Jawan During Patrol

A BSF jawan suffered an injury following the accidental discharge of his service rifle amid routine patrol activities in Baramulla district, Jammu and Kashmir. The incident occurred on Monday, according to official reports.

Identified as Constable Manish Meghwal, the jawan was struck by a bullet during the incident in Old Town Baramulla. Emergency services promptly transported him to a nearby hospital.

Medical professionals have assessed Meghwal's condition as stable, ensuring continued monitoring as he recovers from the unfortunate accident.

