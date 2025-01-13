Left Menu

Accidental Discharge Injures BSF Jawan During Patrol

A BSF jawan was injured when his service rifle accidentally discharged during routine patrol in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir. Constable Manish Meghwal sustained injuries at Old Town Baramulla. He was taken to a hospital, where officials reported his condition as stable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 13-01-2025 09:53 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 09:51 IST
Accidental Discharge Injures BSF Jawan During Patrol
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A BSF jawan suffered an injury following the accidental discharge of his service rifle amid routine patrol activities in Baramulla district, Jammu and Kashmir. The incident occurred on Monday, according to official reports.

Identified as Constable Manish Meghwal, the jawan was struck by a bullet during the incident in Old Town Baramulla. Emergency services promptly transported him to a nearby hospital.

Medical professionals have assessed Meghwal's condition as stable, ensuring continued monitoring as he recovers from the unfortunate accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025