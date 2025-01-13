Accidental Discharge Injures BSF Jawan During Patrol
A BSF jawan was injured when his service rifle accidentally discharged during routine patrol in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir. Constable Manish Meghwal sustained injuries at Old Town Baramulla. He was taken to a hospital, where officials reported his condition as stable.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 13-01-2025 09:53 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 09:51 IST
- Country:
- India
A BSF jawan suffered an injury following the accidental discharge of his service rifle amid routine patrol activities in Baramulla district, Jammu and Kashmir. The incident occurred on Monday, according to official reports.
Identified as Constable Manish Meghwal, the jawan was struck by a bullet during the incident in Old Town Baramulla. Emergency services promptly transported him to a nearby hospital.
Medical professionals have assessed Meghwal's condition as stable, ensuring continued monitoring as he recovers from the unfortunate accident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BSF
- Baramulla
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- jawan
- accidental discharge
- patrol
- injury
- rifle
- stable condition
Advertisement