Turkey's Refugee Repatriation Dilemma Amid Syrian Turmoil

Turkey faces a complex situation as it plans to repatriate Syrian refugees. Amidst a fragile Syrian political scenario and Turkey's designation of HTS as a terrorist group, concerns about safety and compliance with international conventions arise. Tensions continue with potential civil unrest and refugee safety at stake.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Boston | Updated: 13-01-2025 13:11 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 13:00 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

As Turkey advances with plans to repatriate Syrian refugees, pressing concerns have emerged around the safety and legitimacy of returning millions to a war-stricken country.

The political landscape in Syria remains unstable following the fall of the Assad regime, now led by Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS), a group with previous terrorist designations.

Turkey's plans face scrutiny given HTS's terrorist status. Potential safety issues loom over refugees' return, challenging Turkey's adherence to international conventions, with rising tensions and risks of renewed civil conflict.

