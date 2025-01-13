Turkey's Refugee Repatriation Dilemma Amid Syrian Turmoil

As Turkey advances with plans to repatriate Syrian refugees, pressing concerns have emerged around the safety and legitimacy of returning millions to a war-stricken country.

The political landscape in Syria remains unstable following the fall of the Assad regime, now led by Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS), a group with previous terrorist designations.

Turkey's plans face scrutiny given HTS's terrorist status. Potential safety issues loom over refugees' return, challenging Turkey's adherence to international conventions, with rising tensions and risks of renewed civil conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)