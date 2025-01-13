Left Menu

India Maintains Winter Military Presence Along Chinese Border

India will not reduce its military presence along the northern frontier during winter, according to the Army Chief, due to ongoing negotiations with China. Past border clashes resulted in a military stand-off, with both countries deploying substantial forces to the region. Talks continue to resolve tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 13:29 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 13:22 IST
India Maintains Winter Military Presence Along Chinese Border
paramilitary forces Image Credit:

In a strategic decision on Monday, India announced it will maintain its troop levels along the northern border during winter, according to Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi. This move comes as the country awaits developments in negotiations with China regarding border tensions.

Four years back, a confrontation led to casualties on both sides and prompted the mass deployment of troops and equipment by India and China near Ladakh. While a deal was reached in October last year to de-escalate, winter strategy for the Indian military remains unchanged, with a review planned for summer based on diplomatic progress, Dwivedi specified.

The long-standing border disputes between these nuclear-armed neighbors date back decades and include the brief 1962 war. Although ties improved over time with various agreements and increased trade, the 2020 clash underscored lingering sensitivities that the two Asian giants are working to resolve through dialogues and bilateral engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025