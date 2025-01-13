India Maintains Winter Military Presence Along Chinese Border

In a strategic decision on Monday, India announced it will maintain its troop levels along the northern border during winter, according to Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi. This move comes as the country awaits developments in negotiations with China regarding border tensions.

Four years back, a confrontation led to casualties on both sides and prompted the mass deployment of troops and equipment by India and China near Ladakh. While a deal was reached in October last year to de-escalate, winter strategy for the Indian military remains unchanged, with a review planned for summer based on diplomatic progress, Dwivedi specified.

The long-standing border disputes between these nuclear-armed neighbors date back decades and include the brief 1962 war. Although ties improved over time with various agreements and increased trade, the 2020 clash underscored lingering sensitivities that the two Asian giants are working to resolve through dialogues and bilateral engagements.

