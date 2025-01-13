Nigeria Air Force Probes Civilian Casualties in Zamfara Strike

Nigeria's air force has launched an investigation into allegations of civilian casualties during a recent air strike in the northwest. The operation, aimed at neutralizing armed criminals known locally as bandits, reportedly cost at least 15 civilian lives, including security personnel, according to residents.

Air Vice Marshal Olusola Akinboyewa stated that the air force's actions targeted disruptive elements in Zamfara State, while also managing to secure the release of hostages. However, unintended collateral damage raises concerns, echoing a similar incident in Sokoto state in December.

Nigeria's Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, assured a thorough inquiry into the events. The military maintains its commitment to minimizing civilian harm as part of efforts to restore order in troubled regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)