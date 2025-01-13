Nigeria Air Force Probes Civilian Casualties in Zamfara Strike
Nigeria's air force is investigating reports of civilian casualties in a weekend air strike targeting armed gangs in the northwest, known as bandits. Residents claimed 15 civilians died in Zamfara state, despite the air force's intention to target bandits and rescue kidnapped victims.
- Country:
- Nigeria
Nigeria's air force has launched an investigation into allegations of civilian casualties during a recent air strike in the northwest. The operation, aimed at neutralizing armed criminals known locally as bandits, reportedly cost at least 15 civilian lives, including security personnel, according to residents.
Air Vice Marshal Olusola Akinboyewa stated that the air force's actions targeted disruptive elements in Zamfara State, while also managing to secure the release of hostages. However, unintended collateral damage raises concerns, echoing a similar incident in Sokoto state in December.
Nigeria's Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, assured a thorough inquiry into the events. The military maintains its commitment to minimizing civilian harm as part of efforts to restore order in troubled regions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
NCW Launches Investigation into Anna University Assault Case
Tragic Blaze at Bangkok Hotel Claims Lives: Investigation Underway
Police Crack Down on Gwalior Murder: Two Arrests as Investigation Unfolds
Thrikkakara MLA Uma Thomas' Condition: Updates and Investigation Post-Incident at Nehru Stadium
Cyber Crime Investigation Leads to Arrest in Kolkata