Duo Nabbed for String of Train Thefts: GRP Makes Arrests

The Government Railway Police arrested two men linked to thefts on express and Mumbai local trains. Pratap Doke and Shatrugan Sinha, known as Chotu, were captured by Kalyan GRP's crime unit. Stolen goods worth Rs 8.72 lakh, including mobile phones and gold jewellery, were recovered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 13-01-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 17:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Government Railway Police (GRP) successfully arrested two men believed to be involved in a series of thefts on express and Mumbai local trains, according to officials on Monday.

The special crime unit of Kalyan GRP apprehended Pratap Doke and Shatrugan Sinha, alias Chotu, who are residents of Junnar and Mumbai, during their ongoing investigation.

Authorities have recovered stolen items, including mobile phones and gold jewellery, with an estimated value of Rs 8.72 lakh. The thefts were initially reported to the Kalyan and Dombivli police stations, leading to both arrests at Kalyan railway station and on a train.

(With inputs from agencies.)

