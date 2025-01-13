Ensuring Safety: ADGP Reviews Border Security in Jammu Zone

Anand Jain, Additional Director General of Police for Jammu Zone, conducted an overnight security inspection in the border districts of Samba and Kathua. Emphasizing community engagement and vigilance, he assessed the deployment plans to ensure peace ahead of the Republic Day 2025 celebrations.

Accompanied by Deputy Inspector General Shiv Kumar, Jain reviewed the coordination between security agencies and highlighted the necessity of robust intelligence and resource readiness. He assessed police readiness and joint security efforts at key locations like Sherpur Nala and Babbar Nala.

Jain called for intensified patrols and public cooperation to counter potential threats, prioritizing a peaceful environment during national events and VVIP visits. Shiv Kumar updated him on the current security measures in place across the Jammu-Samba-Kathua range.

(With inputs from agencies.)