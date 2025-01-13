Left Menu

Ensuring Safety: ADGP Reviews Border Security in Jammu Zone

Anand Jain, Additional Director General of Police, inspected security in Jammu's border districts ahead of Republic Day 2025. Emphasizing vigilance and community engagement, Jain reviewed deployment plans, intelligence gathering, and resources. Coordination among agencies was stressed to maintain peace during VVIP visits and national celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 13-01-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 18:38 IST
Ensuring Safety: ADGP Reviews Border Security in Jammu Zone
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Anand Jain, Additional Director General of Police for Jammu Zone, conducted an overnight security inspection in the border districts of Samba and Kathua. Emphasizing community engagement and vigilance, he assessed the deployment plans to ensure peace ahead of the Republic Day 2025 celebrations.

Accompanied by Deputy Inspector General Shiv Kumar, Jain reviewed the coordination between security agencies and highlighted the necessity of robust intelligence and resource readiness. He assessed police readiness and joint security efforts at key locations like Sherpur Nala and Babbar Nala.

Jain called for intensified patrols and public cooperation to counter potential threats, prioritizing a peaceful environment during national events and VVIP visits. Shiv Kumar updated him on the current security measures in place across the Jammu-Samba-Kathua range.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025