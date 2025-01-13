Ensuring Safety: ADGP Reviews Border Security in Jammu Zone
Anand Jain, Additional Director General of Police, inspected security in Jammu's border districts ahead of Republic Day 2025. Emphasizing vigilance and community engagement, Jain reviewed deployment plans, intelligence gathering, and resources. Coordination among agencies was stressed to maintain peace during VVIP visits and national celebrations.
Anand Jain, Additional Director General of Police for Jammu Zone, conducted an overnight security inspection in the border districts of Samba and Kathua. Emphasizing community engagement and vigilance, he assessed the deployment plans to ensure peace ahead of the Republic Day 2025 celebrations.
Accompanied by Deputy Inspector General Shiv Kumar, Jain reviewed the coordination between security agencies and highlighted the necessity of robust intelligence and resource readiness. He assessed police readiness and joint security efforts at key locations like Sherpur Nala and Babbar Nala.
Jain called for intensified patrols and public cooperation to counter potential threats, prioritizing a peaceful environment during national events and VVIP visits. Shiv Kumar updated him on the current security measures in place across the Jammu-Samba-Kathua range.
