Mysterious Heist at Model's Luxury Flat in Mumbai
A person allegedly stole Rs 15 lakh in cash and valuables from Mumbai model Nikita Nil Barad's apartment. The theft was discovered while she was in Karnataka. An investigation is underway, with police reviewing CCTV footage and questioning two maids who work at her flat.
A substantial theft occurred at the luxury apartment of Mumbai-based model Nikita Nil Barad, allegedly resulting in the loss of cash and valuables worth an estimated Rs 15 lakh, according to a police official on Monday.
During the time of the incident, the model was out of town, visiting Karnataka. The theft reportedly happened between December 12 and January 9. The discovery was made when she returned and found discrepancies in her cupboard, leading her to file an FIR with the local authorities.
Two maids, employed during the day, were at the scene prior to the burglary. Currently, the Mumbai police and crime branch are conducting the investigation, scrutinizing CCTV footage from the apartment and nearby locations to identify the culprit.
