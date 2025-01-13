India-Bangladesh Tensions Over Border Fencing

In recent developments, India summoned Bangladesh's acting High Commissioner, Nural Islam, amid concerns regarding the construction of fencing along the shared border, asserting its adherence to established protocols.

This diplomatic move came in response to Bangladesh's summoning of the Indian High Commissioner, Pranay Verma, expressing concerns about the activities of the Border Security Force.

India's Ministry of External Affairs reiterated its commitment to a secure and crime-free border, urging Bangladesh to implement previous agreements and collaborate on combating cross-border crimes, including smuggling and trafficking.

(With inputs from agencies.)