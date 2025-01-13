Left Menu

India-Bangladesh Tensions Over Border Fencing

India summoned Bangladesh's acting High Commissioner to address concerns over border security measures. India emphasized its adherence to established protocols during the construction of the border fence, following previous concerns expressed by Bangladesh. Both nations aim for a collaborative approach to addressing cross-border crimes.

In recent developments, India summoned Bangladesh's acting High Commissioner, Nural Islam, amid concerns regarding the construction of fencing along the shared border, asserting its adherence to established protocols.

This diplomatic move came in response to Bangladesh's summoning of the Indian High Commissioner, Pranay Verma, expressing concerns about the activities of the Border Security Force.

India's Ministry of External Affairs reiterated its commitment to a secure and crime-free border, urging Bangladesh to implement previous agreements and collaborate on combating cross-border crimes, including smuggling and trafficking.

