Tragic Sugarcane Truck Accident Claims Young Lives

A tragic accident in Tengnaha village resulted in the death of three children when a sugarcane-laden truck overturned. The children were playing roadside when the truck lost balance. Police and villagers rescued them, but sadly, three succumbed to their injuries, while one remains in treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lakhimpurkheri | Updated: 13-01-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 20:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident on Monday, three children lost their lives after a sugarcane-laden truck overturned in Tengnaha village, police confirmed.

The accident occurred when the truck lost its balance near the roadside where the children were playing, resulting in a devastating scene as the bundles of sugarcane trapped them beneath.

Despite the prompt rescue efforts by police and villagers, three children, including two girls, died from their injuries. One child remains hospitalized, continuing to receive treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

