Tragic Sugarcane Truck Accident Claims Young Lives

In a tragic incident on Monday, three children lost their lives after a sugarcane-laden truck overturned in Tengnaha village, police confirmed.

The accident occurred when the truck lost its balance near the roadside where the children were playing, resulting in a devastating scene as the bundles of sugarcane trapped them beneath.

Despite the prompt rescue efforts by police and villagers, three children, including two girls, died from their injuries. One child remains hospitalized, continuing to receive treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)