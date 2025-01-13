Left Menu

Karnataka HC Upholds Confiscation of Jayalalithaa's Assets

The Karnataka High Court has rejected an appeal by J Deepak and J Deepa, heirs of late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa, seeking the release of her confiscated assets from a 2004 case. Despite being acquitted in 2015, her assets remain confiscated as upheld by the Supreme Court in 2017.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-01-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 21:10 IST
The Karnataka High Court has dismissed an appeal filed by J Deepak and J Deepa, who are the legal heirs of J Jayalalithaa, the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. They sought to release assets confiscated during her 2004 disproportionate assets case.

Initially convicted in 2014 for accumulating wealth from 1991 to 1996 unlawfully, Jayalalithaa's properties were seized. Though the Karnataka High Court acquitted her in 2015, the Supreme Court upheld the confiscation in 2017 after her death, convicting others involved.

Justice V Srishananda reiterated the legitimacy of the seizure, citing inadequate evidence showing asset acquisition pre-investigation. He advised the heirs to consider forming a charitable foundation in Jayalalithaa's memory to aid the needy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

