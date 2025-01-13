Tragedy Strikes: Mother Rescued, Four Children Lost in Canal
In a tragic incident in Nidagundi Taluk, a mother, Bhagyashree Bhajantri, allegedly threw her four daughters into a canal and attempted suicide. A local fisherman saved her, but the children were lost. Family conflicts are suspected to have led to this desperate act, according to police reports.
In a heartrending event in Nidagundi Taluk, a mother of four, identified as Bhagyashree Bhajantri, was rescued after she allegedly threw her daughters into a canal and subsequently jumped in herself. This tragic incident unfolded on Monday, resulting in the loss of the children's lives.
According to local authorities, Bhajantri was saved by a vigilant fisherman who witnessed her struggle in the waters of Benal village. Tragically, her four daughters, including twins, did not survive the ordeal.
Originally from Telagi village in Kolar Taluk, Bhajantri is reported to have taken this drastic step due to ongoing family disputes. The police are investigating the matter further to understand the circumstances that led to this devastating act.
