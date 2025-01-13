Tensions Rise as Dhananjay Deshmukh Calls for Justice from Water Tank Protest
Dhananjay Deshmukh, brother of the murdered Beed sarpanch, protested atop a water tank demanding transparency in the investigation and further charges against the accused. His actions highlighted dissatisfaction among family and supporters, prompting political leaders and police to intervene and assure further inquiry.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic protest, Dhananjay Deshmukh, brother of the murdered sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, climbed a village water tank demanding greater transparency in the investigation. The protest, occurring on Monday, captured local attention as concerns intensify regarding the extent of the charges in his brother's murder case.
Deshmukh demanded that those implicated in the related extortion case be charged with murder, underscoring skepticism over the investigation's current standing. Although the protest was peaceful, the situation escalated until police and Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange intervened.
The protest ended after assurances were given by Beed superintendent of police, Navneet Kanwat, who promised further investigation steps. Dhananjay later expressed his trust in Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' promises, urging authorities not to lose public confidence in justice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
