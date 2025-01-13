Turkey Engages in Ceasefire Talks with Hamas

In a concerted effort to broker peace, Turkey's intelligence chief, Ibrahim Kalin, held a phone conversation with Hamas officials to discuss a potential ceasefire in Gaza, according to a Turkish security source.

The conversation underscored Turkey's ongoing commitment to mediating a truce, as highlighted by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan's recent discussions with a Hamas official.

Both sides have decided to persist in their efforts to reach an agreement, showcasing Turkey's active diplomatic role in the volatile region.

