Resolution Reached in Infowars Bankruptcy: A New Chapter for Sandy Hook Families

Families affected by Alex Jones' false claims about the Sandy Hook massacre have reached an agreement on dividing his assets after his bankruptcy filing. This settlement facilitates a new auction for Jones’ Infowars platform, aligning the litigating families from Texas and Connecticut after previous disagreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 03:12 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 03:12 IST
Alex Jones

The long-standing conflict between families affected by Alex Jones' false Sandy Hook massacre claims and the conspiracy theorist himself has taken a significant turn. In a recent court hearing, lawyers announced that the families have reached an agreement on splitting Jones' assets following his bankruptcy declaration.

This newly formed consensus among the Texas and Connecticut families paves the way for a renewed auction of Jones' Infowars platform. A previous attempt to sell the company to The Onion for $1.75 million was blocked by the court, with a judge stating that more value could be extracted through a competitive bidding process.

Under the agreement, the Texas families will receive $4 million upfront, with a further 25% of future payments, while the Connecticut families will claim 75%. This accord resolves earlier disagreements and aligns both groups in their continuing legal pursuits against Jones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

