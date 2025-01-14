Resolution Reached in Infowars Bankruptcy: A New Chapter for Sandy Hook Families

The long-standing conflict between families affected by Alex Jones' false Sandy Hook massacre claims and the conspiracy theorist himself has taken a significant turn. In a recent court hearing, lawyers announced that the families have reached an agreement on splitting Jones' assets following his bankruptcy declaration.

This newly formed consensus among the Texas and Connecticut families paves the way for a renewed auction of Jones' Infowars platform. A previous attempt to sell the company to The Onion for $1.75 million was blocked by the court, with a judge stating that more value could be extracted through a competitive bidding process.

Under the agreement, the Texas families will receive $4 million upfront, with a further 25% of future payments, while the Connecticut families will claim 75%. This accord resolves earlier disagreements and aligns both groups in their continuing legal pursuits against Jones.

