Thane Man Accused of Heinous Crimes Against Woman
A man from Maharashtra's Thane district reportedly raped a woman, forcibly married her by blackmail, and tortured her with cigarette burns and a hot 'tawa'. The victim lodged a police complaint, implicating the man and his family. The case involves charges of rape, harassment, and extortion.
A shocking case has emerged from Thane district, Maharashtra, where a 27-year-old woman has accused a local man of raping her and coercing her into marriage by means of blackmail. The victim's ordeal allegedly began four years ago, following their friendship on a social media platform.
Police have registered an FIR against the 38-year-old man and five family members, based on the woman's complaint. The accused, a resident of Ulhasnagar, is alleged to have taken the woman to a lodge and raped her, threatening further harm if she resisted his advances.
The accused reportedly made a compromising video of the victim, threatened to release it online, and later forced her into marriage, escalating to severe abuse and misuse of her personal documents for financial gain. A police investigation is underway, with multiple charges filed, though no arrests have been made yet.
(With inputs from agencies.)
