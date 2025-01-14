Left Menu

Thane Man Accused of Heinous Crimes Against Woman

A man from Maharashtra's Thane district reportedly raped a woman, forcibly married her by blackmail, and tortured her with cigarette burns and a hot 'tawa'. The victim lodged a police complaint, implicating the man and his family. The case involves charges of rape, harassment, and extortion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 14-01-2025 11:01 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 10:44 IST
Thane Man Accused of Heinous Crimes Against Woman
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking case has emerged from Thane district, Maharashtra, where a 27-year-old woman has accused a local man of raping her and coercing her into marriage by means of blackmail. The victim's ordeal allegedly began four years ago, following their friendship on a social media platform.

Police have registered an FIR against the 38-year-old man and five family members, based on the woman's complaint. The accused, a resident of Ulhasnagar, is alleged to have taken the woman to a lodge and raped her, threatening further harm if she resisted his advances.

The accused reportedly made a compromising video of the victim, threatened to release it online, and later forced her into marriage, escalating to severe abuse and misuse of her personal documents for financial gain. A police investigation is underway, with multiple charges filed, though no arrests have been made yet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Evaluating Vietnam's 30A Program: Mixed Success in Poverty and Employment Goals

Unlocking High-Growth Potential: Private Equity Trends in Emerging Economies

Overcoming Inequality: EU Strategies to Tackle Poverty and Marginalization

Balancing Conservation and Fisheries: The Global Impact of Marine Protected Areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025