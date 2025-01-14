Political Tumult in South Korea: Yoon Suk Yeol's Impeachment Trial Stirs Chaos

South Korea's Constitutional Court quickly adjourned the impeachment trial of suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday after he failed to appear. A lawyer for Yoon stated that due to attempts to detain him, he was unable to present his position at the trial.

If Yoon does not attend the next session on Thursday, his legal team is set to represent him. Chief Justice Moon Hyung-bae confirmed that the trial would proceed regardless of Yoon's presence. Yoon Kab-keun, one of Yoon's lawyers, mentioned ongoing discussions about the president's defense strategy.

The court's decision on whether to remove Yoon from office must be made within 180 days. Amid this, Yoon also faces a criminal investigation for alleged insurrection and possible arrest. North Korea's recent missile launches have added tension amid foreign visits by Japanese and U.S. officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)