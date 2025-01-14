California on Fire: Fierce Winds and Devastation

Firefighters in Los Angeles are battling fierce winds as wildfires continue to wreak havoc, leveling neighborhoods and claiming at least two dozen lives. A red flag warning remains in effect as Santa Ana winds accelerate, with gusts that could reach 75 mph potentially exacerbating the fires.

More than 8,500 firefighters, supported by aircraft, have been working around the clock to contain the blazes threatening the city and surrounding counties. Pre-positioned crews remain on high alert as new fires, such as the Auto Fire in Ventura County, emerge.

The wildfires have destroyed over 12,000 structures, prompting massive evacuation efforts. The Palisades and Eaton fires are among the most severe, with residents expressing concerns over losing homes and access to essential supplies. Meanwhile, allegations of mismanagement have led to lawsuits and political debate over response efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)