Veterans: Pillars of Nation-Building

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi addressed a gathering on the significance of Veterans Day, emphasizing the role of veterans in nation-building efforts. Veterans, he said, are crucial in India's journey towards becoming a developed nation through contributions that extend beyond their military service.

With an estimated human capital of 1.25 crore individuals, comprising veterans, families, and serving soldiers, Gen Dwivedi underscored the potential impact of these groups. The Indian Army is actively collaborating with state governments to create opportunities for ex-servicemen in various sectors, supporting collective development.

Gen Dwivedi highlighted the importance of a two-way relationship, where veterans' contributions are recognized while meeting state needs. Emphasizing partnership, he called upon veterans to serve as educators and guides for future generations, promoting discipline and patriotism as vital societal values.

(With inputs from agencies.)