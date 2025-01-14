Brutal Murder in Beed: Justice Sought for Sarpanch Deshmukh
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar condemned the brutal murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in Beed district, vowing harsh punishment for the culprits. Deshmukh was killed for opposing extortion linked to a windmill project. Several arrests have been made, and investigations are ongoing without influence.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday condemned the brutal murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in Beed district, declaring that those responsible will face severe punishment.
Deshmukh, who led Massajog village, was abducted, tortured, and murdered on December 9 while attempting to halt an extortion attempt involving an energy company's windmill project in the district, about 380 kilometers from Mumbai. Following the incident, police have filed murder and extortion charges related to his killing.
A key suspect in the extortion aspect of the case, Walmik Karad, closely associated with cabinet minister Dhananjay Munde of the Nationalist Congress Party, remains in custody. Pawar assured that no extraneous influence would affect the investigation, which is being conducted by the State CID and SIT.
(With inputs from agencies.)
