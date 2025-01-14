Left Menu

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hope on Horizon for Gaza

Hamas is close to a ceasefire agreement with Israel, involving hostage release and potential end to a long-standing conflict in Gaza. Mediators, including Qatar, Egypt, and the U.S., are working to finalize the multi-phase plan. The deal aims to reduce tensions and restore stability in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 14-01-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 20:14 IST
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hope on Horizon for Gaza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Significant strides have been made as Hamas and Israel near a potential ceasefire agreement. According to mediators from Qatar, Israel, and the Palestinian militant group are at an unprecedented point of progress. The draft agreement could cease hostilities in Gaza and secure the release of dozens of hostages.

The proposed three-phase plan envisions releasing hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, coinciding with the withdrawal of Israeli forces from certain Gaza areas. Efforts toward finalizing the details continue, as the deal awaits submission to the Israeli Cabinet for approval, a step that could lead to a ceasefire before the U.S. presidency transition.

Despite previous negotiation setbacks, optimism remains high as all parties strive for a resolution that promises to end the devastating conflict, provide relief to the besieged civilians of Gaza, and prevent further destabilization in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)

