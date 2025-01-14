Tensions at Border: Pakistan's Call for Afghan Cooperation

In Peshawar, General Asim Munir, Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff, underscored the "Fitna al-Khawarij" presence in Afghanistan as the primary obstacle in Pakistan-Afghanistan ties, urging cooperative mitigation of cross-border terror threats.

Relations strain due to frequent skirmishes and alleged TTP attacks launched from Afghanistan, with Islamabad demanding action and accountability from Kabul. Both sides suffered casualties in recent exchanges as tensions persist.

Political leaders, during the meeting with Gen Munir, stressed NAP's swift implementation and recommended exploring new engagement avenues with Afghanistan, as Munir revealed Kabul's non-compliance with former warnings.

(With inputs from agencies.)