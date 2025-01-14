EU Plans New Sanctions: Target Russian Aluminium

The European Commission is gearing up to propose a ban on the import of Russian primary aluminium. This move is part of its 16th sanctions package against Russia, following the country's invasion of Ukraine, EU diplomats revealed on Tuesday. The goal is to finalize these restrictions by February, coinciding with the third anniversary of the conflict.

On Tuesday, informal meetings were held by the Commission with EU member states to iron out the specifics of this upcoming package, sources reported. One source indicated that the ban would be phased in gradually. Last year, 10 EU countries had penned a letter urging more sanctions on Russian trade, emphasizing metals like aluminium.

Despite having banned several aluminium products, such as wire, tubes, and foil, the European Union has not yet followed the United States and Britain in banning broader metal imports from Russia. This hesitation is due to resistance from some of its 27 member states.

(With inputs from agencies.)