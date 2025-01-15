Hong Kong Initiates Rescue Talks to Tackle Southeast Asia Trafficking Crisis

This week, Hong Kong officials engaged in strategic discussions with their Thai counterparts in Bangkok. Their focus was on formulating effective strategies to repatriate citizens trapped in illegal work schemes in Southeast Asia, a worrying trend that requires immediate attention.

The dialogue followed a widely publicized incident involving a Chinese actor believed to be a victim of human trafficking. After disappearing during a trip to Thailand, the actor was eventually found in Myanmar and rescued. Reports from the United Nations indicate that border towns in Thailand, Laos, and Myanmar are burgeoning centers for telecom and other online fraud, implicating hundreds of thousands of trafficked individuals forced to work in scam centers.

The Hong Kong government has flagged a resurgence of such cases since the second quarter of 2024, with residents increasingly falling prey to such schemes. A delegation led by security official Michael Cheuk met with Thai law enforcement and government representatives to expedite the return of Hong Kong residents. Out of 28 cases, 16 individuals have returned, while 12 remain under movement restrictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)