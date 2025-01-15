Left Menu

South Korea's Tumultuous Political Crisis: From Martial Law to Impeachment

Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol finds himself at the center of a political and legal whirlwind. After his controversial attempt to impose martial law in December, Yoon faced impeachment and a probe into allegations of treason. A series of tense events culminated in his arrest for questioning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 13:08 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 13:08 IST
President Yoon Suk Yeol

In an unprecedented political drama, former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was detained for questioning on Wednesday, concluding a six-week-long crisis. The saga began with Yoon's short-lived attempt to impose martial law, a decision that sent shockwaves across the nation and led to his impeachment and arrest.

The controversy erupted on December 3 when Yoon declared martial law in an attempt to combat opposition forces and political deadlock. Military forces swiftly descended on the opposition-controlled parliament, leading to dramatic scenes of lawmakers evading capture and facing off with special operations soldiers.

Despite Yoon's efforts to solidify power, resistance culminated in his impeachment by parliament. Yoon's subsequent arrest followed a tense stand-off, marking a significant chapter in South Korea's political history. The nation now awaits the Constitutional Court's verdict on his fate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

