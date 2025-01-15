Kalkaji Constituency: Clash of Civic Concerns and Electoral Stakes
Kalkaji in South Delhi faces civic challenges despite its affluence, longing for improved roads, sanitation, and infrastructure. As polls approach, key candidates like AAP's Atishi and BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri gear up for a political battle. Voters express concerns about sanitation and traffic management as critical electoral issues.
The affluent Kalkaji Assembly segment in South Delhi is grappling with civic challenges ahead of the February 5 elections. Despite its wealth, the area longs for congestion-free roads, proper sanitation, and well-maintained civic infrastructure.
Currently represented by outgoing Chief Minister Atishi, the constituency is poised for an electoral battle featuring BJP heavyweight Ramesh Bidhuri and Congress' Alka Lamba. Residents, satisfied with the Delhi government's health and education initiatives, urge a focus on addressing civic issues.
Kalkaji's infrastructure challenges spotlighted by residents include neglected drainage systems and traffic congestion. As the electoral contest intensifies, voters prioritize cleanliness, traffic, and pollution in their decision-making, hoping for accountability from elected representatives.
