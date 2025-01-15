Left Menu

Political Storm: Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam Arrest Shakes State

Chhattisgarh Congress MLA Kawasi Lakhma, previously the state's excise minister, has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over an alleged liquor scam. He insists the charges are false, claiming political motives behind the arrest. The ED accuses Lakhma of receiving substantial cash from the crime proceeds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 15-01-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 17:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, Chhattisgarh Congress MLA and former excise minister Kawasi Lakhma was arrested on Wednesday by the Enforcement Directorate over his alleged involvement in a liquor scam. The 71-year-old politician dismisses the charges as baseless, attributing his arrest to a political conspiracy.

The ED conducted raids on December 28 at Lakhma's residences in several districts, including Raipur and Sukma, as part of their money laundering investigation. The agency claims that during his tenure as excise minister, Lakhma received significant cash from the proceeds of the scam, which allegedly operated between 2019 and 2022 under the Congress regime.

Amidst growing political tension, senior Congress leader and ex-Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel accused the BJP-led central government of orchestrating the arrest to tarnish Congress leaders' reputations. The arrest is seen by some as a strategic move to influence upcoming state elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

