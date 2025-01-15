Russia and Ukraine Exchange 25 Prisoners of War
Russia and Ukraine have successfully exchanged 25 prisoners of war following negotiations facilitated by the United Arab Emirates. The Russian detainees are currently in Belarus receiving necessary medical and psychological support before their return to Russia, according to a statement by Russia's defence ministry.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 18:21 IST
In a significant diplomatic development, Russia and Ukraine have exchanged 25 prisoners of war as part of negotiations mediated by the United Arab Emirates, the Russian defence ministry announced.
The Russian prisoners are currently in Belarus, where they are being provided with essential medical and psychological assistance, as confirmed by the defence ministry's statement.
These individuals will soon be transported back to Russia, where they will continue to receive necessary care and rehabilitation after their release from Ukrainian custody.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Punjab govt says negotiations are going on at various levels with the protesting farmers and efforts are being made to shift Dallewal to hospital.
In 2025, the Defence Ministry would focus on new domains such as cyber and space, and emerging technologies.
Defence Ministry to make acquisition procedures simpler and time-sensitive to facilitate swifter capability development of military: Officials.
Defence Ministry declares 2025 as 'Year of Reforms'.
China's Stock Exchanges Court Foreign Investment Amid Market Challenges