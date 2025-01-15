Left Menu

Russia and Ukraine Exchange 25 Prisoners of War

Russia and Ukraine have successfully exchanged 25 prisoners of war following negotiations facilitated by the United Arab Emirates. The Russian detainees are currently in Belarus receiving necessary medical and psychological support before their return to Russia, according to a statement by Russia's defence ministry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 18:21 IST
Russia and Ukraine Exchange 25 Prisoners of War
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant diplomatic development, Russia and Ukraine have exchanged 25 prisoners of war as part of negotiations mediated by the United Arab Emirates, the Russian defence ministry announced.

The Russian prisoners are currently in Belarus, where they are being provided with essential medical and psychological assistance, as confirmed by the defence ministry's statement.

These individuals will soon be transported back to Russia, where they will continue to receive necessary care and rehabilitation after their release from Ukrainian custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025