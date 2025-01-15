Russia and Ukraine Exchange 25 Prisoners of War

In a significant diplomatic development, Russia and Ukraine have exchanged 25 prisoners of war as part of negotiations mediated by the United Arab Emirates, the Russian defence ministry announced.

The Russian prisoners are currently in Belarus, where they are being provided with essential medical and psychological assistance, as confirmed by the defence ministry's statement.

These individuals will soon be transported back to Russia, where they will continue to receive necessary care and rehabilitation after their release from Ukrainian custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)