Prisoner Swap: A Glimpse of Hope Amidst Conflict

Russia and Ukraine have conducted a prisoner swap, exchanging 25 prisoners each through mediation by the United Arab Emirates. Many of the Ukrainian prisoners have severe injuries and require medical attention, while the Russian prisoners are being treated in Belarus. Both sides expressed gratitude to the UAE.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 19:34 IST
In a significant development amidst ongoing tensions, Russia and Ukraine have exchanged 25 prisoners each, with the assistance of mediators from the United Arab Emirates. This humane gesture has provided a glimmer of relief in the otherwise strained relations between the two countries.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy highlighted the condition of the Ukrainian prisoners, many of whom are suffering from severe injuries. He assured that adequate medical care will be provided to these individuals. On the other side, Russian POWs are currently in Belarus, receiving psycho-medical support.

The prisoner swap, the latest in a series of international negotiations, underscores the vital role played by the UAE in resolving such humanitarian issues. Zelenskiy expressed his gratitude to the UAE for its continued assistance in facilitation. The swap involved various age groups, with prisoners ranging from 24 to 60 years old, some with critical injuries.

