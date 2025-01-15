Corruption Crackdown: CBI Targets Former Government Officials

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken decisive action against alleged corruption by booking a former deputy secretary from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, along with six ex-officials from Prasar Bharati. This move comes after a corruption complaint was referred by the Lokpal, according to officials.

The FIR lists high-ranking individuals, including a former Additional Director General of Engineering at Prasar Bharati, two assistant engineers from Doordarshan Kendra-Bhubaneswar, and two from DD News-Delhi. However, as per Lokpal's directive, their names and the specifics of the allegations have been withheld.

The CBI registered this case on December 20, 2024, under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 61(2), which pertains to criminal conspiracy, alongside charges from the Prevention of Corruption Act. The identities of all parties involved remain confidential in compliance with Lokpal rules.

