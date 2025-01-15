TikTok's Looming U.S. Ban: Tech Giants Brace for Impact

TikTok is preparing to shut down its app for U.S. users starting Sunday, as the federal ban on the social media platform looms. The Supreme Court may intervene to halt the ban, according to sources familiar with the situation.

The shutdown's effect would differ from the law's, which only restricts new downloads on Apple or Google app stores, while existing users could continue using the app. TikTok plans to inform users about the ban with a pop-up and offer an option to download their data.

ByteDance, TikTok's Chinese parent, seeks a delay in implementing the law, arguing it infringes on free speech rights. The U.S. Supreme Court appears inclined to uphold the law, set by Biden, as Trump calls for more time to settle the matter politically.

