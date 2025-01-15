Left Menu

TikTok's Looming U.S. Ban: Tech Giants Brace for Impact

TikTok plans to halt its app for U.S. users pending a federal ban decision, potentially limiting both new downloads and existing use. ByteDance seeks to delay the law's implementation, citing free speech concerns. The ban, ordered by Biden and expiring January 2025, awaits Supreme Court decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 19:37 IST
TikTok's Looming U.S. Ban: Tech Giants Brace for Impact
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

TikTok is preparing to shut down its app for U.S. users starting Sunday, as the federal ban on the social media platform looms. The Supreme Court may intervene to halt the ban, according to sources familiar with the situation.

The shutdown's effect would differ from the law's, which only restricts new downloads on Apple or Google app stores, while existing users could continue using the app. TikTok plans to inform users about the ban with a pop-up and offer an option to download their data.

ByteDance, TikTok's Chinese parent, seeks a delay in implementing the law, arguing it infringes on free speech rights. The U.S. Supreme Court appears inclined to uphold the law, set by Biden, as Trump calls for more time to settle the matter politically.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025