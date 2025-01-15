Left Menu

Kerala Shelves Controversial Forest Act Amendment

Kerala's Chief Minister announced the state government will not proceed with the controversial amendment to the Kerala Forest Act, 1961, following widespread criticism. The proposed changes targeted illegal activities within forests, but sparked opposition from various groups. The government emphasized prioritizing human welfare and environmental conservation.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced on Wednesday that the state government has decided against moving forward with the controversial amendment to the Kerala Forest Act, 1961.

Speaking at a press conference, Vijayan highlighted the public concerns surrounding the proposed 2024 amendment, which aimed to penalize certain actions, such as unauthorized entry into forest areas.

The decision comes amid criticism from Church leaders and others, with the government insisting on laws that align with human welfare and environmental conservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

