Deadly Brawl in South Delhi: The Tragic End of Saif Alias Golu

In a disturbing incident, four individuals, including a juvenile, have been detained for allegedly fatally stabbing a man in south Delhi following a drunken quarrel, police confirmed on Wednesday.

The victim, known as Saif alias Golu, aged 29, was a resident of Sangam Vihar and had a noted criminal record. Saif, an offender linked with Tigri Police Station, had been banished from certain areas due to his criminal activities.

The deadly altercation transpired on January 12 when Saif was drinking with acquaintances, leading to a conflict that culminated in his death. Surveilled through CCTV footage, the assailants have been detained, and investigations continue.

