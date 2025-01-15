Deadly Brawl in South Delhi: The Tragic End of Saif Alias Golu
Four individuals, including a minor, have been accused of fatally stabbing Saif alias Golu, a known offender living in south Delhi. The violence erupted during a drinking session, escalating from verbal insults to a lethal encounter. Police apprehended the suspects after reviewing CCTV footage.
- Country:
- India
In a disturbing incident, four individuals, including a juvenile, have been detained for allegedly fatally stabbing a man in south Delhi following a drunken quarrel, police confirmed on Wednesday.
The victim, known as Saif alias Golu, aged 29, was a resident of Sangam Vihar and had a noted criminal record. Saif, an offender linked with Tigri Police Station, had been banished from certain areas due to his criminal activities.
The deadly altercation transpired on January 12 when Saif was drinking with acquaintances, leading to a conflict that culminated in his death. Surveilled through CCTV footage, the assailants have been detained, and investigations continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Police Crackdown: 12 Bangladeshi Nationals Detained, Fake ID Racket Uncovered
Assam Police Reshuffle Brings New Leadership to Guwahati
Mumbai's Robust Security: 14,000 Police on Duty for New Year's Eve
Delhi Police Cracks Down on Undocumented Migrants
Won’t tolerate 'gunda raj' in Beed: Maharashtra CM Fadnavis after Walmik Karad’s surrender before police in extortion case.