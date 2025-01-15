Odisha's Mystery: Daughter Seeks CBI Probe in Ex-MLA's Murder

Dipali Das, a prominent leader from the Biju Janata Dal and a former MLA, has publicly called upon Odisha's BJP government for clarity on a possible CBI investigation into her father, Naba Kishore Das's murder, allegedly at the hands of a police officer earlier this year.

During the last Assembly session, BJP representatives and some media outlets questioned why Dipali had not yet demanded a CBI probe. In response, Das expressed her dismay at the accusations directed towards her family, urging the Mohan Majhi administration to either back the investigation or meet with her family to discuss the case.

Despite ongoing inquiries by the Odisha Police Crime Branch, which accused an officer of the crime, state authorities have not addressed Das's recent comments. Calls for a re-examination of the case alongside others, pitched by state ministers and an MP, have intensified the demand for justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)